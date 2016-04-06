Anneke van Giersbergen confirms European solo tour

Anneke van Giersbergen has revealed the full list of dates on her solo acoustic tour of Europe, which starts later this month.

The road trip comes before she takes a break from performing, so she can focus on her next solo album in 2017.

She recently said: “I have a plan and I think it will knock you off your feet – but I really need to take my time and make this new album the best it can possibly be.

“I feel like I’m on the verge of something wonderful. Expect something heavy and progressive, folks!”

Van Giersbergen will appear at her first-ever fan weekend in Amsterdam in December, with tickets on sale now. She’s planning to announce more live dates to take place before the event.

Anneke Van Giersbergen 2016 solo tour

Apr 17: Helmond Muziekcafe, Netherlands

Apr 22: Glasgow Audio, UK

Apr 23: Manchester Fac251, UK

Apr 24: Leicester Soundhouse, UK

Apr 25: London O2 Islington Academy, UK

Apr 26: Bristol Exchange, UK

Apr 27: Southampton Engine Room, UK

Apr 28: Verviers Spirit of 66, Belgium

Apr 29: Leipzig UnterRock, Germany

Apr 30: Berlin Arter Gallery, Germany

May 01: Hamburg Rock Cafe, Germany

May 05: Oberhausen Kuittempel, Germany

May 06: Roeselare Verlichte Geest, Belgium

May 07: Paris La Maroquinerie, France

May 08: Lille La Penuche, France (morning and afternoon shows)

May 12: Turku Gong, Finland

May 13: Helsinki Semifinal, Finland

May 14: Trondheim Good Omens, Norway

May 20: Nijmegen Thiemeloods, Netherlands

May 21: Willemsoord Muziekcafe de Steen, Netherlands

May 28: Reuver Rock Station, Netherlands