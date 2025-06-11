Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson dead at 82

Brian Wilson, founding member and main songwriter of the Beach Boys, has died, aged 82.

The news of the singer-songwriter's passing was shared by his family on Instagram. The post reads: "We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away.



"We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving.



"We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy."

No cause of death has yet been disclosed.

One of the most respected and admired musicians ever to work within the field of pop music, Wilson was born on June 20, 1942 in Inglewood, California.



He co-founded the Beach Boys with his brothers Dennis and Carl, their cousin Mike Love, and close friend Al Jardine in 1961, and were signed to Capitol Records the following year. The group went on to become the most successful American band of the decade, scoring Top 10 hit singles with songs such as Surfin' USA, Fun, Fun Fun, I Get Around , California Girls, Wouldn't It Be Nice and many more.

Beach Boys have sold sold more than 100 million records worldwide, according to their website. Their 1966 album Pet Sounds has been widely acclaimed as one of the greatest albums ever, with Wilson recognised by musicians worldwide as a songwriting genius for his innovative, groundbreaking and hugely influential compositional skills.



"I believe that without Brian Wilson's inspiration, Sgt Pepper might have been less of the phenomenon that it became,” Beatles producer George Martin is quoted as saying in Charles L Granata’s book Brian Wilson And The Making Of Pet Sounds. “Brian is a living genius of pop music. Like The Beatles, he pushed forward the frontiers of popular music."

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood was one of the first musicians to pay tribute to Wilson following the announcement of his death.



"Oh no, Brian Wilson and Sly Stone in one week ~ my world is in mourning," Wood posted on X. "So sad."

