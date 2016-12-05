Frost* launch video for Signs

Frost* have released a video for their track Signs.

The song features on the band’s latest album Falling Satellites, which launched earlier this year. It was their first studio release since 2008’s Experiments In Mass Appeal.

The promo was shot in various locations across the UK, with mainman Jem Godfrey reporting they wanted to capture their summer live dates in the video.

He says: “What’s a quick and easy way to shoot a video? Take a couple of Go-Pros to a couple of gigs and film what happens! This is the fusion of our little turn on the Prog Stage at Ramblin’ Man in Kent in the summer and also our debut at Thekla in Bristol.

“There’s a bit of our rehearsals in there too to prove that we do indeed rehearse from time to time. A nice little memory of summer to keep us warm this winter.”

Frost* will set sail on the Cruise To The Edge 2017 in February before heading out on the road across Europe later in the new year.

Feb 07-11: Cruise To The Edge 2017, FL

Mar 04: Zoetermeer Prog Dreams, Netherlands

Apr 06: Southampton The Brook, UK

Apr 08: Edinburgh The Liquid Room, UK

Apr 09: St Helens The Citadel, UK

Sep 01-03: Veruno 2Days Prog + 1 Festival, Italy

