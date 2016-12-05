The Mute Gods reveal album no.2

The Mute Gods have confirmed that their second album will be released early next year.

The follow-up to debut Do Nothing Till You Hear From Me, will be titled …Tardigrades Will Inherit The Earth – and it’ll launch on February 24, 2017.

The album is said to be “darker” than their first outing and “picks up from where the first album left off, with its examination of societal control mechanisms, and looks at the inevitable outcomes should we continue down dark, dogmatic pathways.”

Mainman Nick Beggs adds: “I know I’m not the only person who feels the way I do. Other people understand the state of the world and what’s at stake as we make one terrifyingly bad decision after an other.

“This album asks people to take off their rose-tinted spectacles and consider the reality facing us. At this point in my career, I feel strongly that it’s important to use music as a vehicle for truth, not just feel-good entertainment.”

Beggs is joined in the lineup by Roger King and Marco Minnemann.

Pre-orders for …Tardigrades Will Inherit The Earth are now being taken via Burning Shed.

The Mute Gods …Tardigrades Will Inherit The Earth tracklist

Saltatio Mortis Animal Army We Can’t Carry On The Dumbing Of The Stupid Early Warning Tardigrades Will Inherit The Earth Window onto the Sun Lament The Singing Fish Batticaloa Hallelujah (bonus track) The Andromeda Strain Stranger Than Fiction

The Mute Gods issue Nightschool For Idiots video