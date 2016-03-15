Frost* to issue Falling Satellites in May

Frost* will release their third album in May, they’ve confirmed.

Jem Godfrey’s crew will issue Falling Satellites on May 27, their first record in eight years and the follow-up to Experiments In Mass Appeal.

The album features 11 tracks, the last six of which form a 32-minute long suite. Guitar icon Joe Satriani guests on the record.

Godfrey says: “It’s been a long time coming, but we got there in the end. I think this is our strongest album to date and moves the sound forwards whilst still referencing what’s gone before.

“It’s also great to have finally co-written some songs with John Mitchell in a Frost* context. The end results were better than either of us could have imagined, we just can’t wait to get out and play it all live now.”

Godfrey is joined in Frost* by guitarist & vocalist Mitchell, drummer Craig Blundell and bassist Nathan King.

Falling Satellites will be available on limited edition CD mediabook, including two bonus tracks, gatefold 2LP + CD and as a digital download.

The band have also announced a run of UK tour dates kicking off in June.

FALLING SATELLITES TRACKLIST

First Day Numbers Towerblock Signs Lights Out Heartstrings Closer To The Sun The Raging Against The Dying Of The Light Blues Nice Day For It… Hypoventilate Last Day Lantern (bonus track) British Wintertime (bonus track)

Jun 17: Edinburgh Voodoo Rooms

Jun 18: Wath-Upon-Dearne Montgomery Hall

Jun 19: Bilston The Robin 2

Jul 23: Maidstone Ramblin’ Man Fair

Jul 29: Bristol Thekla

Jul 30: London O2 Islington Academy

Jul 31: Cambridge The Portland Arms