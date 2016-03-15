Frost* to issue Falling Satellites in May

Frost* will release their third album in May, they’ve confirmed.
Jem Godfrey’s crew will issue Falling Satellites on May 27, their first record in eight years and the follow-up to Experiments In Mass Appeal.
The album features 11 tracks, the last six of which form a 32-minute long suite. Guitar icon Joe Satriani guests on the record.
Godfrey says: “It’s been a long time coming, but we got there in the end. I think this is our strongest album to date and moves the sound forwards whilst still referencing what’s gone before.
“It’s also great to have finally co-written some songs with John Mitchell in a Frost* context. The end results were better than either of us could have imagined, we just can’t wait to get out and play it all live now.”
Godfrey is joined in Frost* by guitarist & vocalist Mitchell, drummer Craig Blundell and bassist Nathan King.
Falling Satellites will be available on limited edition CD mediabook, including two bonus tracks, gatefold 2LP + CD and as a digital download.
The band have also announced a run of UK tour dates kicking off in June.
FALLING SATELLITES TRACKLIST
- First Day
- Numbers
- Towerblock
- Signs
- Lights Out
- Heartstrings
- Closer To The Sun
- The Raging Against The Dying Of The Light Blues
- Nice Day For It…
- Hypoventilate
- Last Day
- Lantern (bonus track)
- British Wintertime (bonus track)
FROST* UK TOUR DATES 2016
Jun 17: Edinburgh Voodoo Rooms
Jun 18: Wath-Upon-Dearne Montgomery Hall
Jun 19: Bilston The Robin 2
Jul 23: Maidstone Ramblin’ Man Fair
Jul 29: Bristol Thekla
Jul 30: London O2 Islington Academy
Jul 31: Cambridge The Portland Arms