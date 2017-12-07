Franck Carducci premieres Closer To Irreversible video

Franck Carducci has released a video for his track Closer To Irreversible.

The song was first released in 2015 as part of the Torn Apart album and features a guest appearance from guitarist Steve Hackett.

The new video was produced by La Koloc Production and stars Carducci’s backing vocalist Mary Reynaud in the role of the fictional main character.

Carducci says: “I co-wrote Closer To Irreversible with my friends Francesca Laneri and Toff ‘crazy-monk’ a few years ago when I was living in Amsterdam. I recorded the song for my second album Torn Apart and was thrilled when Steve Hackett offered me to play the final guitar solo, especially because of its psychedelic bluesy feel which is a bit unusual for him. But I totally love the final result!

“I wanted to make a music video for it after that but never got the opportunity until I met the team of La Koloc Production in my hometown of Lyon, France. They’re a gang of youngsters all passionate about video making, and they brought a really fresh touch to the song.

Carducci adds: “The video contains a fictional part and a live part with the band performing on a TV and a smartphone screen.

“When looking for someone to play the main female character, it was pretty obvious it had to be our own backing-vocalist, and tiny dancer Mary Reynaud. I have to say, I was totally impressed by her performance.”

Earlier this year, Carducci released the live DVD and Blu-ray Tearing The Tour Apart, which was filmed in December 2016 at Climax Club Legend near St. Etienne.

