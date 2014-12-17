Franck Carducci launches Torn Apart promo

Multi-instrumentalist Franck Carducci has released a promo for the track Torn Apart.

It’s lifted from his upcoming album of the same name which launches on January 9 and is the follow-up to 2011’s Oddity. Hear it below.

The record features a guest appearance from Genesis man Steve Hackett who plays on the track Closer To Irreversible. The album also features organist Olivier Castan, keyboardist Richard Vecchi, drummer Laurent Falso and guitarists Christophe Obadia and Mathieu Spaeter. Carducci sings and plays guitar and bass on the album which was mixed and mastered by Christian Morfin.

Carducci previously issued a trailer for Torn Apart and said working with Hackett was a “dream come true.”

He said: “I’m thrilled that it will feature a special guest performance by Mr Steve Hackett himself. No need to mention that a collaboration with one of my all-time heroes is more than a dream come true.”

Torn Apart tracklist