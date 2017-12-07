Yes announce weekend of London events to celebrate 50th anniversary

Yes have outlined plans for a weekend of celebrations in London to mark their 50th anniversary.

The series of special events – sponsored by Prog magazine – have been planned to coincide with the band’s shows in the city on March 24 and 25, with a fan convention to take place on the afternoon of the 25th at the London Palladium.

It will be attended by both current members of the band and Yes alumni and will feature:

The official launch and worldwide exclusive availability of the Drama lineup version of Fly From Here – new lead vocals by Trevor Horn, and remixed by Horn, including an unreleased track. Limited numbers will be available to purchase

Roger Dean artwork will be on display and for sale. Trading Boundaries will also host Dean’’s stand at which a new piece of artwork for Close To The Edge will be revealed for the first time and there’s a Q&A with guests including Dean

Exclusive free limited edition Yes Fan Day souvenir programme

Raffle of Yes collectables, with money raised going to charity.

Prog editor, Jerry Ewing will discuss Prog Magazine and his book Wonderous Stories: A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock

Yes memorabilia display in the foyer of the venue which has been curated by David Watkinson

Performances by Yes tribute bands SeYeS and Fragile

Further announcements will be revealed in due course.

Tickets for the convention are priced at £30 (plus booking fee) and there’s free entry for those who have purchased Meet & Greet packages for Saturday or Sunday shows.

All profits from the convention will be donated to two charities: The Christie Hospital in Manchester and Kangaroos, whose aims are to enhance the lives of special needs and disabled children.

Yes will kick off their 50th anniversary UK tour in Bristol on March 13. Find a full list of dates below.

Mar 13: Bristol Colston Hall, UK

Mar 14: Sheffield City Hall, UK

Mar 16: Glasgow SEC Armadillo, UK

Mar 17: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

Mar 18: Gateshead Sage, UK

Mar 20: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

Mar 21: Brighton Centre, UK

Mar 23: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, UK

Mar 24: London Palladium, UK

Mar 25: London Palladium, UK

Mar 27: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Mar 28: Antwerp De Roma, Belgium

Mar 30: Paris Olympia, France

