Fairport's Cropredy Convention announces first wave of 2018 artists

Fairport’s Cropredy Convention has revealed the first wave of artists for next year’s event.

It will take place in Oxfordshire on August 9, 10 and 11, 2018, with host band Fairport Convention opening the festival on the Thursday with a short acoustic set. They’ll then return to the stage on the final evening to close out the annual event with their traditional two-hour headline set.

Levellers will headline the festival on August 10 to celebrate their 30th anniversary, while other artists confirmed are Fish, Al Stewart, Le Vent du Nord, Sam Kelly and Richard Digance.

Cropredy will once again present a set by the BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award winner.

Tickets for the three-day festival are priced at £135 and are now available from the Fairport Convention website.

Further artists will be announced in January.

