Five Finger Death Punch announce new album F8

Five Finger Death Punch have announced the details of their eighth studio album, F8. The follow-up to 2018's And Justice For None will be released on February 28, and is available to pre-order now.

"We had an extremely successful, yet tumultuous couple of years as a band," says guitarist Zoltan Bathory, "We didn't just weather the storm but came out on the other side better than ever.

"It was a focused sober group recording, our most important album to date and without a question it shows. This album represents rebirth, progression, transcendence both personally and musically."

Vocalist Ivan Moody adds, “This record to me is ‘absolution’ – everything I’ve done in my life has led up to this moment."

The album will be available in CD, double gatefold vinyl and picture disc vinyl formats. The band also curated merchandise bundles of albums with exclusive T-shirts and Hoodies, which are available for pre-order now.

Back in September, Five Finger Death Punch teased their new single Inside Out, with Moody telling Metal Hammer that the track “pretty much encompasses everything” since his much-publicised addiction struggles.

He adds: “This is the first piece of music I’ve written since all this happened. So all these emotions, I finally get to put them out in a therapeutic way. It’s about alcoholism. It’s about my family leaving. It’s about my bandmates. It’s about looking at myself in the fucking face and saying, ‘Dude, you’re going to have to do this because nobody else is coming.’”

The full interview can be found in the brand new issue of Metal Hammer magazine which is on sale now. Also available is a Fiver Finger Death Punch Metal Hammer bundle, including a signed lyric sheet, exclusive back patch and more.

5FDP head out on a European tour in February with Megadeth and Bad Wolves – dates below. Tickets are on sale now.

Five Finger Death Punch F8 Tracklist

F8

Inside Out

Full Circle

Living The Dream

A Little Bit Off

Bottom Of The Top

To Be Alone

Mother May I (Tic Toc)

Darkness Settles In

This Is War

Leave It All Behind

Scar Tissue

Brighter Side Of Grey

Making Monsters (Bonus track)

Death Punch Therapy (Bonus track)

Inside Out (Radio Edit) (Bonus track)

Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth & Bad Wolves 2020 tour

Jan 14: Kiev Palace Of Sports, Ukraine **

Jan 16: Moscow Adrenaline Stadium, Russia **

Jan 18: St. Petersburg A2, Russia **

Jan 20: Helsinki Hartwell Arena, Finland

Jan 22: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden

Jan 23: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Jan 24: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jan 26: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Jan 28: Paris Zenith, France

Jan 30: Cardiff Arena, UK

Jan 31: London Wembley Arena, UK

Feb 03: Berlin Max-Schmeling Halle, Germany

Feb 04: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Feb 08: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany

Feb 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Feb 10: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Feb 12: Warsaw Torwar, Poland

Feb 14: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czech Republic

Feb 16: Milan Alcatrazz, Italy

Feb 17: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Feb 19: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 20: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary

** 5FDP headline show without Megadeth and Bad Wolves