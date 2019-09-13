Five Finger Death Punch tease new single Inside Out

In May this year, Five Finger Death Punch confirmed they had returned to the studio to begin work on the follow-up to 2018’s And Justice For None with producer Kevin Churko.

It’ll be the band’s first to feature new drummer Charlie Engen, who took over behind the kit following the departure of Jeremy Spencer in December last year.

And, with the group recently announcing a headline European tour with Megadeth and Bad Wolves, Ivan Moody and co. have now given fans a taste of what they can expect when the as-yet-untitled record launches by sharing a short teaser video for the upcoming single Inside Out.

Watch it below.

Speaking about the 2020 tour, Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory said: “The lineup is massive. Bad Wolves were the break out band of recent years and are certainly bringing the heat.

“Megadeth needs no introduction, they are absolute legends. Dave Mustaine’s contribution to this genre is simply immeasurable. I consider him one of the founding fathers of not just thrash but heavy metal in general, because his riffs and guitar playing have influenced everyone that was in Megadeth’s blast radius – and that’s a big radius.”

Tickets have gone on sale today (September 13) while album details will be revealed in due course.

Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth & Bad Wolves 2020 tour

Jan 14: Kiev Palace Of Sports, Ukraine **

Jan 16: Moscow Adrenaline Stadium, Russia **

Jan 18: St. Petersburg A2, Russia **

Jan 20: Helsinki Hartwell Arena, Finland

Jan 22: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden

Jan 23: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Jan 24: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jan 26: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Jan 28: Paris Zenith, France

Jan 30: Cardiff Arena, UK

Jan 31: London Wembley Arena, UK

Feb 03: Berlin Max-Schmeling Halle, Germany

Feb 04: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Feb 08: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany

Feb 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Feb 10: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Feb 12: Warsaw Torwar, Poland

Feb 14: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czech Republic

Feb 16: Milan Alcatrazz, Italy

Feb 17: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Feb 19: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 20: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary

** 5FDP headline show without Megadeth and Bad Wolves