Ivan Moody: I was my own worst enemy

Five Finger Death Punch frontman Ivan Moody has opened up about his time in rehab and told Metal Hammer what he’s learned from the experience.
Moody took a step back from the band’s live commitments in June after a chaotic show in the Netherlands, later admitting he had “fallen off the wagon again.”
He spent time in rehab and re-emerged with 5FDP on their new single Trouble, which launched last month.
Asked about what he learned during his time in rehab, Moody tells this month’s edition of Metal Hammer: “I learned a lot about myself. Things that I had forgotten.
“I learned what it was like to not battle myself anymore, which is really difficult to admit, because at the end of the day – and I’m sure anyone can agree with this – you’re your own worst enemy.
“I just got to a point where I was lying to myself constantly, so I had to face up to that. It was a lot of, I don’t want to use the words ‘self sacrifice’, but that’s what it felt like. It was giving up who I thought I was and starting over from scratch and realising the man that I am was good enough.”
Guitarist Zoltan Bathory reports that Moody is looking healthier and happier since leaving rehab – and reveals that the band weren’t able to use pyros during their live performances if the singer had been drinking in case there was an accident.
Bathory says: “Ivan was a functioning alcoholic – this guy could probably fly the space shuttle drunk and you wouldn’t even know.
“You wouldn’t notice that he was drunk until he’d say something really bizarre, and then you were like, ‘Oh shit, you’re drunk!’
“Now we go out and the machine is absolutely precise, to the minute. He’s actually where he’s supposed to be, meaning that if we wanted to use pyro, now we can. Before, you couldn’t tell him, ‘Don’t stand there,’ because he will.”
Five Finger Death Punch will release a 16-track compilation titled A Decade Of Destruction on December 1 and kick off their European tour with In Flames and Of Mice & Men tonight (November 14) in Helsinki.
Find further details below.
The full interview with Five Finger Death Punch features in the new edition of Metal Hammer magazine, which is on sale now.
