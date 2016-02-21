Filter preview Take Me To Heaven video

Filter have issued a preview of the video for Take Me To Heaven.

The tune is the lead single from the band’s seventh album Crazy Eyes, which is due on April 8 via Wind-Up Records.

The band says: “Here’s a taste of what’s to come..”

The follow-up to 2013’s The Sun Comes Out Tonight was produced by frontman Richard Patrick, who took on the role in an effort to help shape the direction and sound.

Patrick tells Billboard: “On the last record, there was another guy at the label who signed us, and I felt a responsibility to him. He wanted a big rock sound so I let the guitars be the main focus.

“With this record I said, ‘Let me focus on being the kind of artist I was when I was at Warner Bros.’ and Wind-Up was way into that. It’s way more of what we used to be and so much of where we are.”

The singer has branded the project as the creation of a ‘new industrial’ sound that reflects elements of the group’s early records.

Patrick is joined on the album by guitarist Oumi Kapila, bassist Ashley Dzerigian, drummer Chris Reeve and keyboardist Bobby Miller.

Filter will launch Crazy Eyes on the Make America Hate Again tour which gets underway in April. They’ll be joined on the trek by Orgy, Vampires Everywhere and Death Valley High.

Apr 13:San Francisco Slim’s, CA

Apr 15: Portland Dante’s, OR

Apr 16: Vancouver Venue, BC

Apr 17: Seattle Studio Seven, WA

Apr 20: Minneapolis Mill City Nights, MN

Apr 21: Arlington Heights Home Bar, IL

Apr 22: Cleveland Agora Theatre And Ballroom, OH

Apr 23: Pontiac The Crofoot Ballroom, MI

Apr 24: Toronto The Opera House, ON

Apr 26: Philadelphia Theatre Of Living Arts, PA

Apr 27: Boston The Middle East, MA

Apr 28: Amityville Revolution Bar & Music Hall, NY

Apr 29: Virginia Beach Shaka’s, VA

Apr 30: Jacksonville Monster Energy Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 01: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

May 03: New York Gramercy Theatre, NY

May 04: Washington The Howard Theatre, DC

May 05: Knoxville The International, TN

May 06: Concord Monster Energy Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 07: Athens Georgia Theatre, GA

May 08: Nashville Exit/In, TN

May 10: Houston House Of Blues, TX

May 11: San Antonio The Aztec Theatre, TX

May 12: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar & Grill, TX

May 13: Tulsa Cain’s Ballroom, OK

May 14: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

May 15: Denver Herman’s Hideaway, CO

May 17: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ

May 18: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

May 19: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

May 20: Pomona The Glasshouse, CA

May 21: West Hollywood The Roxy Theatre, CA