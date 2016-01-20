Filter name album no.7 Crazy Eyes

Filter have announced that their seventh album will be titled Crazy Eyes.

It’ll be released on April 8 via Wind-Up Records and is the follow-up to the band’s 2013 record The Sun Comes Out Tonight.

Mainman Richard Patrick tells Billboard: “This record is more experimental and crazy. It’s where I am today. I wanted to go to some scary, weird places instead of doing that big-ass guitar sound again.

“I feel so strongly about having it be weird and intense and authentic and bizarre, because we’ve done ‘perfect.’ This is a new era for me because it’s the first time I’ve totally produced the record – and I made it raw and real the way I wanted it.”

The band have made the track Take Me To Heaven available to stream – the first material released from Crazy Eyes.

Patrick continues: “Take Me to Heaven was written after my dad just died, and where I’m coming from is I’m trying to find if there’s an afterlife and I’m trying to believe in it.

“It’s very hopeful. There’s no more authentic and real that I could have gotten as a singer and lyricist.”

Patrick is joined on the album by guitarist Oumi Kapila, bassist Ashley Dzerigian, drummer Chris Reeve and keyboardist Bobby Miller.

Filter have confirmed two tour dates so far with more expected in the near future. They’ll play the Monster Energy Welcome To Rockville event in Jacksonville, Florida, on April 30, and the Monster Energy Carolina Rebellion festival, in Concord, North Carolina, on May 6.

Further album details will be revealed in due course.