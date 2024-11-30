Everything you need to be a guitar hero! Fender’s offering up to 50% off instruments, cases, amps, bundles and more in this enormous Black Friday sale

Guitar behemoth Fender is offering Black Friday discounts on hundreds of items online. In need of a new guitar or bass, or even a new tuner, case, amp or plectrum as you ascend the ranks of rock’n’roll? You’ll find something here!

New players are just as catered to as seasoned ones too, thanks to huge deals on kits and bundles that offer everything you need to start playing.

Fender: Up to 50% discount on guitars, basses and gear! Everything you need to be a superstar guitarist or bassist – instruments, plectrums, amps, straps, stands, tuners and more – is discounted over on the Fender website

Founded in 1946, Fender has become synonymous with high quality and known for its diverse array of instruments. Musicians in pop, rock, indie, metal, jazz and beyond have all wielded the California company’s guitars and basses. Such legends as Jimi Hendrix, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain, Slipknot’s Jim Root, Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge, Iron Maiden’s Dave Murray and Steve Harris, Jeff Beck, Jaco Pastorius and Guns ’N’ Roses’ Duff Mckagan all have their own signature models from the brand.

Now, thanks to the new Black Friday deals, you can join that illustrious list of names and have a Fender in your house – except you can do it for up to 50% off the usual price!

Established players will doubtlessly be drawn to the Player Plus Telecaster, available in a limited edition crimson red for $839.99. That’s $360 off the previous price of $1,199.99! For that, you not only get a stylish and exclusive design, pairing the iconic Telecaster shape with a striking red finish; you also get a dynamic instrument favoured by musicians across the genre spectrum. As Fender itself writes, “With classic Fender style, advanced features and stunning new finishes, the Player Plus Telecaster is the perfect tool to spark your creativity and stand out from the crowd.”

Never picked up an instrument before but eager to give it a go? Try the web-exclusive Mini Stratocaster Frontman Bundle. This package, reduced by more than $50 to $305.99, comes with everything you need to start your journey towards the stage. As well as a timelessly classy Squier Mini Stratocaster guitar, you get a mini-amp, a tuner, a cable, a strap and extra nickel-plated steel guitar strings. All you need to worry about is plugging in and choosing which of your favourite songs to learn first!

If you’re more partial to the low end, check out the American Professional II Precision Bass. Discounted by $200, this option comes with Fender’s new V-Mod II Precision Bass split-coil pickup, which lets you sound more precise than ever while still packing all the chunk and power needed from a great bass guitar.

First-time bassists are just as well looked-after as the guitarists, as proven by the Sonic Precision Bass Rumble Bundle. This collection combines a Squier Sonic Precision bass with a mini-amp, a tuner, a cable, a stand, a strap and plectrums to give you everything you need in one simple package.

Already set for instruments but need other gear to go with them? Don’t turn away, there are still discounts for you! Grab an official Ombré Strat/Tele Case, with a sleek Fender logo on the side for all to see, for $175.99, down from $219.99. Get a new strap with the logo for Dark Horse Records (that’s Beatle George Harrison’s label!) for half price at $22.49. Even items as small as individual plectrums and patches can be found for cheap!

These aren’t the only music-related Black Friday deals you can find through us at Louder, either. Don’t forget to take a look at our Black Friday music deals page, which includes Marshall speakers and headphones, plus record players, vinyl albums and CDs.

