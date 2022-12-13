Ex-Dillinger Escape Plan vocalist Greg Puciato will release his debut solo live album on December 20

Former Dillinger Escape Plan and The Black Queen vocalist Greg Puciato is gearing up to release 11/11/22 Los Angeles through his label Federal Prisoner on December 20.

His debut live album documents his first-ever solo band performance, which took place last month at Don Quixote, Los Angeles. His band line-up features Nick Rowe and James Hammontree (guitars), Jeff Geiser (bassist) and Chris Hornbrook (drums).

“You don’t get many first shows," explains Puciato. "Having the ability to properly document one and get high quality audio and video… I didn’t wanna regret not doing that. It’s gonna be killer to look back at this 100 or even five shows from now and see how much further along the live versions of these songs are.

"When I hear these recordings, I instantly feel transported to that room, that night, with my bandmates onstage and friends and everyone there in attendance," he adds. "A lot of love and support and passion and hard work and talent in the room. I hope it does the same for you if you were there, and resonates as strongly for people who weren’t able to attend. I can’t wait to do more of this and see everyone again and more of you in other places down the line.”

The track listing for 11/11/22 Los Angeles is as follows:

01. No More Lives To Go

02. Deep Set

03. Lowered (featuring Code Orange's Reba Myers)

04. Do You Need Me To Remind You?

05. Absence As A Presence

06. Never Wanted That

07. Down When I’m Not

08. All Waves To Nothing

09. A Pair Of Questions

10. Evacuation

11. September City

“Deep Set feels good to lead with," says Puciato of the first taster from the album, which is available to view below. "One of my favourite memories of the tracking of Child Soldier: Creator of God were the vocals to this song… incidentally recorded at the same time of year as this show. The song was always meant to feel loose and live; the recorded vocal was a front-to-back one-take that we did in a shed in Nick Rowe’s backyard… so bringing it to life onstage with him, and Chris for the first time felt like a nice, symbolic full circle.”

11/11/22 Los Angeles will be available on December 20 through Bandcamp, with a chance to pre-order a vinyl version on the same day.