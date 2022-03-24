Evergrey launch video for new single Midwinter Calls

Swedish prog metal quintet Evergrey will release new album A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament) in May

Swedish prog metal quintet Evergrey have released a video for their brand new single Midwinter Calls, which you can watch below.

The new single is taken from the band's upcoming album A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament) which will be released through Napalm Records on May 20.

"Midwinter Calls is the second song but also the second chapter of a three-video story that reveals itself in a reverse order, why make it easy huh?," the band state. "This song is full of energy and it's once again featuring our fans and the live audience of Gothenburg, Stockholm and Karlstad - Co-creating at its best! We can't wait to hear the whole world singing along to this when we play it live! Hopefully you will find the video both thought provoking and uplifting at the same time. What is important, who are we and why? The resistance is getting real!"

The video for Midwinter Calls has been directed by Patric Ullaeus and thematically connects with the storyline portrayed in the Save Us.

The follow-up to last year's Escape Of The Phoenix was recorded at Top Floor Studios Gothenburg, engineered by Jakob Herrman and produced by Tom S. Englund and
Jonas Ekdahl, with mixing and mastering by Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios (Epica, Volbeat).

Pre-order A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament).

