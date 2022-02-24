Evergrey return with brand new video for Save Us

Swedish prog metal titans Evergrey will release new album A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament) in May

(Image credit: Anders Plassgard)

Swedish prog metal quintet Evergrey have returned with a video for their brand new single Save Us, which you can watch below. It's taken from the band's upcoming album A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament) which will be released through Napalm Records on May 20.

Save Us is about us. It’s about you and I,"explains singer Tom Englund. "It’s about how I see our minds becoming hostages in a world where painting optimal portraits of ourselves is more important than being who we really are. It’s about my observation of watching people around me who are feeling that they’re not good enough for the world, or for themselves."

The new album, the follow-up to last year's Escape Of The Phoenix, was recorded at Top Floor Studios Gothenburg, engineered by Jakob Herrman and produced by Tom S. Englund and Jonas Ekdahl, with mixing and mastering by Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios (Epica, Volbeat), whereas the hauntingly beautiful album artwork, which you can view below, was created by Giannis Nakos at Remedy Art Design.

"Ten songs we really hope you will enjoy as much as we did writing them," the band add of the new album. "As usual we have given it our best and we can't wait to hear what you have to say! A new year, a new album, a new record label = new possibilities. All this can only be positive, right?"

