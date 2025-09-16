Watch members of Iron Maiden and Tool jam a Jeff Beck song at a wedding last week

Members of Iron Maiden and Tool played together at a wedding last week.

Video footage has surfaced depicting Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith and drummer Nicko McBrain, who retired from the live stage last year, jamming with Tool bassist Justin Chancellor. The performance took place at Smith’s daughter Natasha’s wedding, which took place in Tuscany, Italy on Friday (September 12).

Watch a snippet of the trio covering Jeff Beck’s Going Down, with Adrian also handling vocals, below.

Although the wedding was a private affair, this performance marked McBrain’s first time onstage since he announced his retirement from Maiden’s live show in December. The drummer suffered a TIA (transient ischaemic attack, or mini-stroke) in January 2023: even though it affected his playing and required him to simplify some drum parts, he was still able to take part in his band’s worldwide Future Past world tour from June 2023 to December 2024.

McBrain continues to be involved in offstage Maiden projects and, last week, announced a podcast called Metal Sticks, co-hosted by Modern Drummer CEO David Frangioni. Maiden’s new live drummer is Simon Dawson, who’s performed with bassist Steve Harris in Harris’ side-project British Lion.

This isn’t the first time Maiden members have played as a wedding band. In 1984, during the European leg of their World Slavery tour, the band gatecrashed a Polish wedding and played a cover of Deep Purple’s Smoke On The Water.

Maiden, founded by Harris in 1975, are currently in the middle of their 50th-anniversary celebrations. During the summer they played the European leg of their Run For Your Lives tour, during which they exclusively played material from their first 10 albums. Future dates for 2026 are expected to be announced soon.

The band also have a documentary film in the works, set to be released theatrically in the autumn. It will cover their complete history history with input from both members and ex-members, alongside famous fans such as No Country For Old Men star Javier Bardem, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and Kiss’s Gene Simmons.