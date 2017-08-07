Enslaved to release new album in October

Enslaved have announced that their new album will be released later this year.

They reported early last month that they had completed work on the follow-up to 2015’s In Times at Jens Bogren’s Fascination Street Studios in Sweden, with Bogren himself taking on mixing and mastering duties.

Now they’ve confirmed it will be titled E and arrive on October 13 via Nuclear Blast.

A statement on the album reads: “This 14th full-length masterpiece sets the musical mind-twisters free from genre boundaries and offers an unprecedented mix of prog, extreme metal and shoegaze on eight tracks with a play time of more than an hour.

“The album was once again written by the unholy alliance of guitarist Ivar Bjørnson and singer and bassist Grutle Kjellson and marks the introduction of their new keyboard master and clean vocalist Håkon Vinje.

“E heralds a new era for Enslaved. Its cover artwork was once again hand-painted by the Norwegian artist Truls Espedal.

“As support for their brave sound journey, the quintet brought several guest musicians on board for the songs Hiindsiight and Feathers Of Eolh, including Wardruna’s Einar Kvitrafn Selvik, flutist Daniel Mage and jazz saxophonist Kjetil Møster.”

E is now available for pre-order through Nuclear Blast’s online store in a variety of packages, including green and brown vinyl.

Enslaved will head out on tour in November and December in support of the record – a run of dates that also includes shows with Opeth in the UK and Ireland.

Find a list of Enslaved’s tour dates, along with the E cover art and tracklist below.

Enslaved E tracklist

Storm Son The River’s Mouth Sacred Horse Axis Of The Worlds Feathers Of Eolh Hiindsiight Djupet (Bonus) What Else Is There? (Röyksopp cover - Bonus)

Nov 10: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Nov 11: Berlin Nuke, Germany

Nov 12: Cologne Underground, Germany

Nov 13: Utrecht Tivoli de Helling, Netherlands

Nov 15: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK (supporting Opeth)

Nov 16: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK (supporting Opeth)

Nov 17: Belfast Limelight, UK (supporting Opeth)

Nov 18: Dublin Academy, Ireland (supporting Opeth)

Nov 19: Nottingham Rock City, UK (supporting Opeth)

Nov 21: Bristol O2 Academy, UK (supporting Opeth)

Nov 22: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK (supporting Opeth)

Nov 24: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Nov 25: Paris Trabendo, France

Nov 26: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium

Nov 28: Reze Barakason, France

Nov 29: Lyon CCO Villeurbanne, France

Nov 30: Brescia Circolo Colony, France

Dec 01: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Dec 02: Frankfurt Das Bett, Germany

Dec 03: Prague Chelmnice, Czech Republic

Enslaved: The Progressive Black Metallers