Enslaved complete work on new album

Enslaved have confirmed that they’ve finished recording their 14th studio album.

They’ve been working on the follow-up to 2015’s In Times at Jens Bogren’s Fascination Street Studios in Sweden, with Bogren himself taking on mixing and mastering duties.

The as-yet-untitled record will be Enslaved’s first to feature new keyboard player Hakon Vinje and is described as “a spectacular sound chimera of experimental prog filled with majestic melodies, epic sound landscapes and stirring black metal moments – all united in a grand storm that will reach us this autumn.”

Enslaved vocalist and bassist Grutle Kjellson reports: “I’m always psyched and proud when we finish an album recording and this is no exception.

“It was a really exciting process this time, with the lineup change and everything, so although it wasn’t a dramatic change, the band dynamics were suddenly different.

“But, it was like a little reboot, a fresh start so to speak. The studio sessions were great and we all feel that we have done something truly amazing. We hope you’ll enjoy it.”

No title or release date has been revealed, but the band have confirmed that the cover artwork will once again be created by Truls Espedal.

Enslaved will support Opeth across the UK and Ireland in November. See a list of tour dates below.

Nov 15: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Nov 16: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK

Nov 17: Belfast Limelight, UK

Nov 18: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Nov 19: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Nov 21: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Nov 22: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

