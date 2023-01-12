eMolecule share video for new single Mastermind

Former Sound Of Contact members Simon Collins and Kelly Nordstrom have united in a brand new prog outfit eMoloecule, and have shared the video for their latest single Mastermind, which you can watch below.

Mastermind is the third single to be taken from the duo's upcoming debut album which will be released through InsideOut Music The Architect on February 10.

"This album is the sign of a creative force both Kelly and I have come to discover," enthuses Collins. "For the first time throughout working together for 18 years, we are perfectly aligned. Working with Kelly on this project has produced some of the most meaningful music I've created, and I believe represents some of my life's best work to date.”

"Simon and I have been working together for almost 20 years," adds Nordstrom. "The personal connection between Simon and I is exemplified by the quality of songwriting on this album. The music on our first offering as a duo is the best I have ever been a part of. As a guitarist, the inspiration behind this album is unparalleled. As a songwriter, this is the best opportunity I have ever had to explore the meaning of life.”

eMolecule have previously released videos for eMolecule and Beyond Belief.

Pre-order The Architect.