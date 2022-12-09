Check out the video for eMolecule's new single Beyond Belief

eMolecule, the new prog band featuring former Sound Of Contact members Simon Collins and Kelly Nordstrom, have shared a video for their brand new single, Beyond Belief, which you can watch below.

The pair will release their debut album through InsideOut Music The Architect on February 10.

"Simon and I have been working together for almost 20 years," says Nordtrom. "The personal connection between Simon and I is exemplified by the quality of songwriting on this album. The music on our first offering as a duo is the best I have ever been a part of. As a guitarist, the inspiration behind this album is unparalleled. As a songwriter, this is the best opportunity I have ever had to explore the meaning of life.”

Emolecule began working on their debut album in the summer of 2020, and decided that it was to be a concept album. Meeting in person at Simon’s studio in Ireland, the duo spent a solid month writing the concept and music start to finish. Over the following months, they completed writing, producing and performing The Architect both remotely and together in Ireland.

Pre-order The Architect.