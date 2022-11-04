Simon Collins announces new prog outfit eMolecule with Kelly Nordstrom

Former Sound Of Contact members Simon Collins and Kelly Nordstrom have launched a brand new website announcing a new progressive rock project eMolecule, according to the Genesis News website. The site also features a short teaser video of the pair's upcoming music and what appears to be a new album cover which you can see below..

"Simon and I have been working together for almost 20 years," says Nordstrom in a statement on the site. "The music on our first offering as a duo is the best I have ever been a part of.

"As a guitarist, the inspiration behind this album is unparalleled. The personal connection between Simon and I is exemplified by the quality of song writing on this album. As a songwriter, this is the best opportunity I have ever had to explore the meaning of life."

Both Collins and Nordstrom quit Sound Of Contact in 2018. The band released their acclaimed debut album, Dimensonaut in 2013. Collins released his latest solo album, Becoming Human, through Frontiers Records in 2020.

Aside from the teaser video, there is no announcement on a label or a release date for any album, but the GenesisNews.com story states InsideOut will release the album and a new video is due later this month.

The new site includes links to new social media pages for the project. You can view the new eMolecule website here.