eMolecule share their very first video for ten-minute self-titled debut single

eMolecule, the band featuring former Sound Of Contact members Simon Collins and Kelly Nordstrom, have released their first new music. You can watch a video for their self-titled new single below.

The pair have also announced, as Prog reported last week, that they have signed to InsideOut Music and will release their debut album The Architect on February 10.

"During the creative process of making this record, I discovered an even deeper part of my creative self I never knew existed," says Collins. "This album is the sign of a creative force both Kelly and I have come to discover. For the first time throughout working together for 18 years, we are perfectly aligned. Working with Kelly on this project has produced some of the most meaningful music I've created, and I believe represents some of my life's best work to date.”

"Simon and I have been working together for almost 20 years," adds Nordtrom. "The personal connection between Simon and I is exemplified by the quality of songwriting on this album. The music on our first offering as a duo is the best I have ever been a part of. As a guitarist, the inspiration behind this album is unparalleled. As a songwriter, this is the best opportunity I have ever had to explore the meaning of life.”

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

eMolecule: The Architect

1. eMolecule

2. The Architect

3. Prison Planet

4. Mastermind

5. Dosed

6. The Turn

7. Awaken

8. Beyond Belief

9. The Universal

10. My You

11. Moment of Truth