Simon Collins And Kelly Nordstrom Quit Sound Of Contact

Simon Collins and Kelly Nordstrom have announced they have left Sound Of Contact.

In a statement on the band’s Facebook page singer/drummer Collins and guitarist Nordstrom state: “Hi all, Simon here. We are very sorry to deliver this news, but Kelly Avril Nordstrom and I have decided to leave Sound Of Contact for reasons we can not share out of respect to the rest of the band. We will be releasing a proper statement from the entire band shortly. We have no words to describe how sorry we are to all our fans. You will hear more from us shortly.”

The band have had a troubled history since releasing their debut album Dimensionaut in 2013. First Nordstrom announced he was leaving following the album’s release to concentrate on family life, while Kerzner quit to concentrate on his own projects.They both rejoined the band in 2015. Collins was arrested on drug-related charges in 2014, but those charges were later dropped.

The band had been working on a follow-up album, but earlier this month announced they would not be appearing at this year’s Cruise To The Edge citing “logistical difficulties beyond our control.”

In a Facebook live post earlier this evening keyboard player Dave Kerzner stated “I think we’ve split up every possible way since the beginning. To be honest with you I’m surprised, well, I’m not surprised because it’s obvious we’ve been having trouble.”