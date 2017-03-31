Dragonforce announce Reaching Into Infinity UK tour

Dragonforce have announced a 10-date UK tour which will take place later this year.

The band have lined up the shows in support of their upcoming seventh studio album Reaching Into Infinity, which will launch on May 19 via earMUSIC on CD, LP and a special edition CD/DVD package.

Guitarist Herman Li says: “The UK is still one of Dragonforce’s favourite places to tour, and we can’t wait to bring the epic-ness back home.”

In addition, the band have streamed their track Judgement Day, which can be listened to below.

Bassist Frederic Leclercq previously said of the album: “I think we have proven that playing fast was something we were good at, so this time I wanted to bring even more diversity into our music.

“It’s great to challenge ourselves instead of staying in a comfort zone, and I really wanted to experiment with Marc Hudson’s vocals. I think people are going to be surprised at his brutality.”

Leclercq added: “The title of the album explains pretty much what we are trying to do with our music. Today’s world is really crazy – there is fear of the future, uncertainty. But the power of music is infinite, and it can give strength and hope to people.”

Find the UK tour dates, along with album artwork and tracklist below.

Dragonforce Reaching Into Infinity tracklist

Reaching Into Infinity Ashes Of The Dawn Judgement Day Astral Empire Curse Of Darkness Silence Midnight Madness WAR! Land Of Shattered Dreams The Edge Of The World Our Final Stand

Oct 04: Glasgow The Garage

Oct 05: Newcastle Riverside

Oct 06: York Fibbers

Oct 07: Sheffield Corporation

Oct 08: Manchester Sound Control

Oct 11: Birmingham O2 Academy 2

Oct 12: Cardiff Globe

Oct 13: London Electric Ballroom

Oct 14: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

Oct 15: Tunbridge Wells Forum

