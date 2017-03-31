A Perfect Circle sign with BMG for new album

A Perfect Circle have signed a new record deal with BMG.

It’s been 13 years since the band released their third album eMOTIVe – and with a deal now in place, founding member Billy Howerdel has confirmed that new material is in the works – and it’ll be out this year.

He tells Billboard: “We just signed a new record deal with BMG! Looking forward to sharing new music with you soon. New APC – 2017.”

EVP Recorded Music at BMG Jon Cohen adds: “We’re thrilled to welcome A Perfect Circle to BMG and excited to present their highly-anticipated new music to the world.

“Their uncompromising approach, vision and legion of fans have made them one of the most artistic and commercially successful acts in rock.”

Howerdel, vocalist Maynard James Keenan, guitarist and keyboardist James Iha, drummer Jeff Friedl and bassist Matt McJunkins announced a handful of tour dates in December last year. Since then, they’ve added more shows – kicking off with a three-night residency at The Pearl in Las Vegas next weekend.

Find the full list of A Perfect Circle’s tour dates below.

Apr 06: Las Vegas The Pearl, NV

Apr 07: Las Vegas The Pearl, NV

Apr 08: Las Vegas The Pearl, NV

Apr 10: Phonix Comercia Theatre, AZ

Apr 11: San Dieo Open Air Theatre, CA

Apr 13: San Francisco Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, CA

Apr 14: Reno Event Center, NV

Apr 15: West Valley City Maverik Center, UT

Apr 17: Broomfield 1st Bank Center, CO

Apr 19: Kansas City Starlight Amphitheatre, MO

Apr 20: St Louis Chaifetz Amphitheatre, MO

Apr 22: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Apr 23: Grand Prairie Verizon Theatre, TX

Apr 25: Austin HEB Center At Cedar Park, TX

Apr 26: San Antonio Freeman Coliseum, TX

Apr 27: Houston Smart Financial Centre, TX

Apr 29: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville 2017, FL

Apr 30: Fort Myers Fort Rock Festival, FL

May 02: Atlanta Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, GA

May 03: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

May 05: Charlotte Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 07: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

