Disturbed to perform on X Factor Australia

Disturbed will perform on X Factor Australia on November 7.

Guitarist Dan Donegan reveals they’ll appear on the show next week in a Tweet, which says: “Exciting news, we’ll be performing live on X Factor in Sydney, Australia on Monday.”

They’re expected to perform their cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s The Sound Of Silence.

In September, Disturbed released a lyric video for their song Open Your Eyes, lifted from their latest album, Immortalized.

Frontman David Draiman recently said there was no limit to Disturbed’s creativity.

He said: “The wonderful thing about where we’ve come to at this point in our career is that, Disturbed almost can’t be defined any more.

“Once you have a track like The Sound Of Silence come out, and for it to be so stylistically different from what people normally accept from you, or what they’re used to getting from you, I think that the limitations are gone.”

He added: “We are typically known for powerful, rhythmic, driving, melodic music – but you can achieve power in different ways. I think we’ve got to the point in our career where we don’t really have to worry about those stylistic limitations any more.

“Don’t get me wrong – it’s not like all of a sudden we’re going to be an exclusive ballad band, but the doors are completely open as far as creativity is concerned.”

Disturbed will appear at Tokyo Knotfest this weekend, followed by a run of dates in Australia and New Zealand. They’ll commence a European tour next year.

Nov 05: Tokyo Knotfest, Japan

Nov 09: Mount Claremont HBF Stadium, Australia

Nov 12: Melbourne Margaret Court Arena, Australia

Nov 13: Paddington Hordern Pavilion, Australia

Nov 15: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Nov 18: Auckland Vector Arena, New Zealand

Jan 07: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Jan 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Jan 12: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

Jan 13: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Jan 15: Sheffield Arena, UK

Jan 16: Manchester Arena, UK

Jan 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jan 19: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jan 21: London O2 Arena, UK

Jan 22: London O2 Arena, UK

Feb 12: Frankfurst Festhalle, Germany

Feb 13: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 15: Alt Treptow Arena, Germany

Feb 16: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Feb 18: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Feb 20: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Feb 21: Milan Forum, Italy

Feb 23: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 25: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 26: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Feb 28: Lille Zenith Arena, France

Mar 01: Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Mar 02: Paris Accor Hotels Arena, France

Mar 04: Copenhagen Valby Hallen, Denmark

Mar 07: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Mar 09: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Mar 10: Osolo Telenor, Norway

Mar 14: St Petersburg A2, Russia

Mar 16: Moscow Sokol Music Hall, Russia

