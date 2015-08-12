Disturbed: Immortalized

Disturbed aren’t so much returning from a four-year hiatus as they are crashing loudly back into the room with as much noise as possible. From start to finish, Immortalized showcases everything they’re good at, from rhythms that demand to be vigorously fist-pumped to, rich melodies and emotionally charged lyrics.

Opening track Eye Of The Storm gets straight down to business with a noodling riff that gives way to a Metallica-esque marching beat. Disturbed are picking up where they left off, but they’re also flirting heavily with their melodic side; The Light begins with a gritty synth melody that’s got Linkin Park written all over it, but gives way to a bouncy tune that could even be described as pop-influenced.

Fans of their faster, heavier works won’t be disappointed, though. What Are You Waiting For borrows from their hit Down With The Sickness, with its whispered snarl at the start, while Who sees them at their defiant zenith as David Draiman chants ‘Who the fuck are you?’

The Sound Of Silence is a bombastic take on Simon & Garfunkel, while The Brave And The Bold makes sure Immortalized ends on a high with an anthemic chorus that would close a festival set perfectly. Make no mistake, Disturbed are back, and they’re on top form.

