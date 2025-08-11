Linkin Park are returning to a country they haven't played for 12 years

Modern metal juggernauts Linkin Park are set to launch another leg of their huge From Zero world tour, touching down in a country they haven't visited for 12 years in 2026.

The nu metal icons, who released their first album in seven years last year and the first since the tragic passing of frontman Chester Bennington, will play three dates in Australia next year - a country they haven't visited since 2013, when they headlined Soundwave Festival. See the full list of dates and venues below.

“Getting back out on the road has been incredible," says co-frontman Mike Shinoda in a new statement. "The fans’ support is overwhelming, and we’re ready to bring this energy to Australia. From Zero is a new chapter for us, and we’re so excited to share it with everyone on a bigger scale.”

From Zero was released to critical acclaim in 2024, with Metal Hammer's Merlin Alderslade writing of the album in an 8/10 review: "what’s clear is that Linkin Park have crafted both an earnest tribute to their own legacy and a genuinely great album worthy of their canon. The future suddenly looks brighter."

The album marked the studio debut of new frontwoman Emily Armstrong, who was hired by the band in secret and introduced to the world at a surprise show in Los Angeles in September last year.

The band have since played dozens of dates in support of From Zero, with the tour for the album showing no signs of stopping yet.

Linkin Park Australia tour 2026

Brisbane Entertainment Centre: March 3

Melbourne Rod Laver Arena: March 8

Sydney Qudos Bank Arena: March 14