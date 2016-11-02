David Draiman: There’s no limit to Disturbed’s creativity

Disturbed frontman David Draiman says the band are free of limitations when it comes to making music.
The singer admits that while they’re known for their powerful and melodic tracks, the fact they successfully covered Simon And Garfunkel’s The Sound Of Silence proves that they can turn their hand to different styles should they feel like it.
He tells Excess Baggage: “The wonderful thing about where we’ve come to at this point in our career is that, Disturbed almost can’t be defined any more.
“Once you have a track like The Sound Of Silence come out and for it to be so stylistically different from what people normally accept from you or what they’re used to getting from you, I think that the limitations are gone.
“We are typically known for powerful, rhythmic, driving, melodic music – but you can achieve power in different ways. I think we’ve got to the point in our career where we don’t really have to worry about those stylistic limitations any more.
He adds: “Don’t get me wrong – it’s not like all of a sudden we’re going to be an exclusive ballad band, but the doors are completely open as far as creativity is concerned.”
Disturbed are gearing up for the release of Live At Red Rocks on November 18. They’re about to head to Japan and Australia before dates in Europe in early 2017.
Disturbed tour dates
Nov 05: Chiba Knotfest, Japan
Nov 09: Mount Claremont HBF Stadium, Australia
Nov 12: Melbourne Margaret Court Arena, Australia
Nov 13: Paddington Hordern Pavilion, Australia
Nov 15: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia
Nov 18: Auckland Vector Arena, New Zealand
Jan 07: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland
Jan 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK
Jan 12: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK
Jan 13: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK
Jan 15: Sheffield Arena, UK
Jan 16: Manchester Arena, UK
Jan 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK
Jan 19: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK
Jan 21: London O2 Arena, UK
Jan 22: London O2 Arena, UK
Feb 12: Frankfurst Festhalle, Germany
Feb 13: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Feb 15: Alt Treptow Arena, Germany
Feb 16: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany
Feb 18: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Feb 20: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Feb 21: Milan Forum, Italy
Feb 23: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria
Feb 25: Munich Zenith, Germany
Feb 26: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland
Feb 28: Lille Zenith Arena, France
Mar 01: Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Mar 02: Paris Accor Hotels Arena, France
Mar 04: Copenhagen Valby Hallen, Denmark
Mar 07: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
Mar 09: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
Mar 10: Osolo Telenor, Norway
Mar 14: St Petersburg A2, Russia
Mar 16: Moscow Sokol Music Hall, Russia