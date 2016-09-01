Watch Disturbed video for Open Your Eyes

Disturbed have released a lyric video for their track Open Your Eyes from latest album Immortalized.

The follow-up to 2010’s Asylum was released last year after the band returned from a four-year hiatus.

Frontman David Draiman this week spoke about fans’ reaction to their return, saying: “It’s been amazing – the fire has been stoked. We’re performing at a level that I personally believe is unprecedented in our careers.

“We’ve really been overwhelmed throughout the duration of this cycle with the amount of success that we’ve seen. We’re very, very grateful.”

Disturbed launch a North American tour later this month, with UK dates to follow in January.

Sep 23: Las Vegas Joint, NV

Sep 27: West Valley City Maverick Centre, UT

Sep 28: Colorado Spring World Arena, CO

Sep 30: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

Oct 04: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

Oct 05: University Park Bryce Jordan Center, PA

Oct 07: Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, NJ

Oct 08: Huntington Big Sandy Superstore Arena, WV

Oct 09: Reading Santander Arena, PA

Oct 17: Austin Moody Theater, TX

Oct 18: Midland Horseshoe Pavillion, TX

Oct 19: El Paso Speaking Rock Arena, TX

Oct 21: Glendale Gila River Arena, AZ

Jan 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Jan 12: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

Jan 13: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Jan 15: Sheffield Arena, UK

Jan 16: Manchester Arena, UK

Jan 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jan 19: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jan 21: London O2 Arena, UK

