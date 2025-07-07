Disturbed’s David Draiman has responded to being booed during his performance at Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath’s Back The Beginning farewell show at Villa Park on July 5.

Draiman singer was greeted with audible boos from some audience members when he walked onstage to sing Shot In The Dark and Sweet Leaf as part of one of the day’s all-star supergroups.

While the reason for the reaction to Draiman isn’t clear, it likely stems from his support of the Israeli government’s ongoing attack on Palestinians in the Gaza strip, and the singer’s decision to sign IDF (Israeli Defence Force) bombs with the words “Fuck Hamas” during a visit to Israel in June 2024.

While Draiman acknowledged the response that greeted his appearance, he hit back at claims that he was booed offstage.

Writing on Instagram, he wrote: “As you can see…I wasn’t ‘booed off stage’ as so many people in the press and CERTAINLY #FreePalestine crowd, would have you believe.”

In a longer post on Facebook, he elaborated: “Part of the live stream of my performance at #backtothebeginning celebrating the legacy of Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath.

“Yes, there were a few boos when I walked out, but I came to pay homage to my teachers, my idols, the mighty Black Sabbath, and I wasn’t about to let a few Jew hating morons deter that.

It’s all about feeding their narrative, generating clickbait, and inciting hatred of Jews.

There’s even a track being passed around out there that added enhanced booing to the performance just to add fuel to the fire. Pathetic.

The live stream shows the truth. Both songs went over great.

You wouldn’t know that from some of the media however, who are only too eager to roast marshmallows next to this dumpster fire of a bullshit story.

Oh well 🤷🏼‍♂️

Still here.

Still coming back to the UK in the fall to what’s shaping up to be a VERY successful run, if ticket sales are any indication.

And I am STILL

UNAPOLOGETICALLY

A FIERCELY PRO ISRAEL JEW

I will ALWAYS stand up for my people, and I won’t be deterred, intimidated, or shamed out of rocking the asses of the masses.

Put that in your pipes and smoke it.”

Draiman has long defended the Israeli government and IDF’s action in Gaza. Israel has been accused of carrying out genocidal acts during the ongoing war by numerous organisations, including the UN Human Rights Council. Israel's military campaign, sparked by the October 2023 terrorist attack by Hamas on Israeli soil that saw around 1,200 people killed and 251 people taken hostage, has resulted in the death of over 58,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. 58 hostages from the October 7, 2023 attack remain held in captivity by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Israel has denied any genocidal intent, which requires certain thresholds to be met in order to be legally recognised; a case brought forward by South Africa to The International Court of Justice accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians is ongoing.

The conflict has been on-going for decades, with official UN figures for the 15 years before the 2023 escalation recording 7277 Palestinian deaths and 162,121 Palestinian injuries in occupied Palestinian territory and Israel since 2008, and 368 Israeli deaths and 6,670 Israeli injuries during the same time span in the region. (edited)