Indian rock band go viral after flying across the world to cover Adele on America's Got Talent

Indian rock band Girish And The Chronicles have gone viral after flying to the US from their base in Bengaluru, in the southern state of Karnataka, to perform on long-running TV show America's Got Talent.

On the show, which is now in its 20th season, the band – who've featured regularly in Classic Rock's Tracks Of The Week competition – performed a riotous version of Adele's 2011 song Set Fire To The Rain, which resulted in a standing ovation from the audience, universal approval from the four judges, and safe passage through to the next round of the competition.

"I loved that!" enthuses judge Sofia Vergara. "You guys look amazing. You sound amazing. The whole rendition was on point!"

"I don't know what it is about you," says Spice Girl Mel B. "But I think you're one of my favourite acts so far this season!"

"You can't fake the reaction behind this," adds Simon Cowell. "They liked you, we liked you. Your voice is really, really good, by the way."

Girish And The Chronicles might be a new experience for the Amerca's Got Talent audience, but they've released three albums to date, with Back On Earth arriving in 2014, followed by Rock The Highway in 2020 and Hail To The Heroes in 2022. They also supported Guns N' Roses at their Abu Dhabi show in 2023.

"We had a lot of struggles, but we were also living our lives to the fullest," frontman Girish Pradhan said the same year. "More than anything, we were a group of four guys without a care in the world, who just wanted to get on stage and rock."

Objective achieved.