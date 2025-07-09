Members of Slipknot, Lamb Of God and Anthrax set to join the Osbournes at Comic-Con Midlands this weekend

A number of metal musicians have been added to the lineup of the Birmingham edition of Comic-Con Midlands this weekend.

Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson, Lamb Of God vocalist Randy Blythe and Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian and bassist Frank Bello will host meet-and-greets and sign autographs at the NEC on July 12 and 13.

The four, all of whom took the stage at Black Sabbath’s retirement show Back To The Beginning at Birmingham’s Villa Park on Saturday (July 5), join Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne at the convention. Members of the Prince Of Darkness’ family – his wife/manager Sharon, daughter Kelly and son Jack – will also be there.

Tickets to Comic-Con Birmingham, as well as prices for photos and autographs with all the guests, are available now via the event’s website.

Comic-Con will mark Ozzy’s first public appearance since he played live for the last time ever at Back To The Beginning. At the all-day concert, the frontman performed nine songs overall from a black throne to an audience of 40,000 in attendance and millions watching via livestream.

He did four songs with his solo band, then a further five with the other founding members of Sabbath: guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward. It was the first time the four men had played together onstage since 2005.

Earlier in the day, Lamb Of God did a three-song start containing two originals, Laid To Rest and Redneck, followed by a take on the Sabbath song Children Of The Grave. The band surprise-released a studio version of their Children Of The Grave cover on Sunday (July 6).

Anthrax also performed at Back To The Beginning, doing their song Indians and a rendition of Sabbath’s Into The Void. On Thursday (July 3) and Sunday, they supported fellow Back To The Beginning act Slayer at two massive UK dates.

Wilson DJ’ed between sets during Back To The Beginning. However, he attracted more headlines by proposing to Kelly – his partner since 2022, with whom he has a son – backstage at the event. Ozzy was watching as the two became engaged, jokingly telling his future son-in-law, “Fuck off, you’re not marrying my daughter!”

As well as the metal musicians and Osbourne family members, Comic-Con Midlands will have ex-actor Ian Somerhalder (The Vampire Diaries, Lost, Smallville) and many more celebrities in attendance. A second edition of the event will take place in Telford in September.