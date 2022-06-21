Devin Townsend reveals artwork for new album Lightwork

Devin Townsend has announced that he will release his latest album, Lightwork, through InsideOut Music on October 28. At the same time Townsend has announced rescheduled Lightwork tour dates for 2023. You can view a short trailer below, that features snippets of music from the new album.
Townsend has produced Lightwork along with Gggarth Richardson (Biffy Clyro, Rage Against The Machine). The front cover artwork was designed by long-time friend and designer Travis Smith. You can view the new artwork below.
Lightwork will be accompanied by a companion record called Nightwork, available as part of the limited edition versions of the release. More details on the formats will follow in the coming months, along with pre-order details.
Devin Townsend Lightwork tour dates:
Feb 21: NOR Oslo Sentrum Scene
Feb 27: SWE Stockholm Cirkus
Feb 28: SWE Gothenburg Pustervik
Mar 1: DEN Copenhagen Amager Bio
Mar 3: DEN Tilburg 013
Mar 4: GER Cologne Carlswerk Victoria
Mar 5: FRA Lille Le Splendid
Mar 7: GER Leipzig WERK 2
Mar 8: GER Frankfurt Batschkapp
Mar 10: SWI Zurich X-tra
Mar 11: GER Munich Backstage Werk
Mar 13: AUS Dornbirn Conrad Sohm
Mar 14: ITA Milan Live Club
Mar 16: SPA Barcelona Razzmatazz
Mar 17: SPA Madrid La Riviera
Mar 18: POR Lisbon Cineteatro Capitólio
Mar 20: FRA Toulouse Le Bikini
Mar 21: FRA Marseille Le Moulin
Mar 22: FRA Clermont Ferrand La Coopérative De Mai
Mar 24: BEL Brussels Ancienne Belgique
Mar 25: GER Stuttgart LKA-Longhorn
Mar 26: FRA Paris L'Olympia
Mar 28: UK Bexhill-on-Sea De La Warr Pavilion
Mar 29: UK Bristol Academy
Mar 31: UK Manchester Academy
Apr 1: UK NottinghaM Rock City
Apr 2: UK Newcastle University
April 4: UK Wolves KK's Steel Mill
Apr 5: UK Norwich UEA
The UK shows will go on sale Friday June 24, 10am local time. Tickets already purchased will remain valid on the new dates.