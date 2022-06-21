Devin Townsend reveals artwork for new album Lightwork

Devin Townsend has announced that he will release his latest album, Lightwork, through InsideOut Music on October 28. At the same time Townsend has announced rescheduled Lightwork tour dates for 2023. You can view a short trailer below, that features snippets of music from the new album.

Townsend has produced Lightwork along with Gggarth Richardson (Biffy Clyro, Rage Against The Machine). The front cover artwork was designed by long-time friend and designer Travis Smith. You can view the new artwork below.

Lightwork will be accompanied by a companion record called Nightwork, available as part of the limited edition versions of the release. More details on the formats will follow in the coming months, along with pre-order details.

Devin Townsend Lightwork tour dates:

Feb 21: NOR Oslo Sentrum Scene

Feb 27: SWE Stockholm Cirkus

Feb 28: SWE Gothenburg Pustervik

Mar 1: DEN Copenhagen Amager Bio

Mar 3: DEN Tilburg 013

Mar 4: GER Cologne Carlswerk Victoria

Mar 5: FRA Lille Le Splendid

Mar 7: GER Leipzig WERK 2

Mar 8: GER Frankfurt Batschkapp

Mar 10: SWI Zurich X-tra

Mar 11: GER Munich Backstage Werk

Mar 13: AUS Dornbirn Conrad Sohm

Mar 14: ITA Milan Live Club

Mar 16: SPA Barcelona Razzmatazz

Mar 17: SPA Madrid La Riviera

Mar 18: POR Lisbon Cineteatro Capitólio

Mar 20: FRA Toulouse Le Bikini

Mar 21: FRA Marseille Le Moulin

Mar 22: FRA Clermont Ferrand La Coopérative De Mai

Mar 24: BEL Brussels Ancienne Belgique

Mar 25: GER Stuttgart LKA-Longhorn

Mar 26: FRA Paris L'Olympia

Mar 28: UK Bexhill-on-Sea De La Warr Pavilion

Mar 29: UK Bristol Academy

Mar 31: UK Manchester Academy

Apr 1: UK NottinghaM Rock City

Apr 2: UK Newcastle University

April 4: UK Wolves KK's Steel Mill

Apr 5: UK Norwich UEA

The UK shows will go on sale Friday June 24, 10am local time. Tickets already purchased will remain valid on the new dates.

