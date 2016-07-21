DevilDriver release My Night Sky video

DevilDriver have released a video for their track My Night Sky, taken from seventh album Trust No One.
The follow-up to 2013’s Winter Kills was released in May via Napalm Records, and it’s their first work to feature guitarist Neil Tiemann and drummer Justin D’Amond.
Mainman Dez Fafara recently said: “Trust No One is one of the most poignant records I’ve ever written lyrically.
“Whether it’s about trust issues, vengeance, positivity, letting go, or whatever the case may be, these lyrics are as honest as they can be, and fans will hear it.”
DevilDriver are currently touring Europe.
DevilDriver tour dates 2016
Jul 28: Tolmin Metal Day Festival, Slovenia
Jul 29: Saarbrucken Saarmageddon Festival, Germany
Jul 30: Essen Nord Open Air, Germany
Jul 31: Sittard Poppodium Volt, Netherlands
Aug 02: Jene F-Haus, Germany
Aug 03: Szekesfehervar Fezen Festival, Hungary
Aug 04: Munich Free & Easy Festival, Germany
Aug 05: Porta Westfalica FestivalKult, Germany
Aug 07: Wacken Festival, Germany
Aug 07: Koln Live Music Hall, Germany
Aug 09: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany
Aug 10: Josefov Brutal Assault Festival, Czech Republic
Aug 12: Graz Metal On The Hill, Austria
Aug 13: Frankfurt Zoom, Germany
Aug 14: Alcatraz Festival, Belgium
Aug 16: Cardiff Tramshed, UK
Aug 17: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK
Aug 18: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
Aug 19: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Aug 20: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK
Aug 21: Rodatichi Zaxidfest, Ukraine
