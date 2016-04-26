Devildriver: Trust No One

2016 sees a new look and challenge for Devildriver, marking their first album since the departures of drummer John Boecklin and guitarist and songwriter Jeff Kendrick, not to mention Dez Fafara’s time away with previous band Coal Chamber.

A lot is clearly riding on Dez and his new recruits to deliver on album number seven. Opener Testimony Of Truth is fit to burst with the type of sky-scraping, twin-guitar assaults that have typified the band at their best, with the frontman’s belligerent delivery as confrontational as ever. By contrast, the gnarly Bad Deeds, rapid beatdown of the title track and bruising percussive might of This Deception are more straightforward stompers custom-built for the live experience.

The new rhythm section propel proceedings with all manner of clever twists and metronomic precision on the colossal bounce of Daybreak, with the indisputable highlight being My Night Sky’s dynamic range and blackened Behemoth-evoking theatre.

Above It All’s devilish harmonies don’t quite live up to their promise and Retribution doesn’t get into gear, but overall Trust No One is a monstrous comeback that crackles with renewed verve, ideas and energy that’s the equal of the band’s finest achievements.