Dez Fafara looks at Devildriver from the 'outside in'

Dez Fafara says he’s able to look at DevilDriver from the “outside in” as a lifelong metal fan himself to maintain its legacy.

The frontman also heaps praise on his fan base for supporting the band and for championing the alternative lifestyle which has shaped who he is.

Fafara tells TattooMag: “DevilDriver fans are insane. Tattoos are all over them, they come into gigs, getting behind the band and the kind of lifestyle that I lead.

“It’s an incredible feeling. Music and musicians would be nowhere without music fans.

“I consider myself a fan enough of music to look at Devildriver from the outside in, even though I’m a singer. I look at our music like, ‘Is this good? Is this worthy?’ ‘Yes it is.’ ‘Okay, let’s put it out.’”

“Fans of metal in general back their bands 100%, and I’m incredibly thankful for the people that have stepped behind me over the years.”

Dez Fafara has said that members of his old band Coal Chamber have some “deep-seated” issues to resolve before he plays with them again following the release of their comeback album Rivals last year.

DevilDriver will begin touring Europe at the end of the month in support of their latest album Trust No One.

Jul 28: Tolmin Metal Day Festival, Slovenia

Jul 29: Saarbrucken Saarmageddon Festival, Germany

Jul 30: Essen Nord Open Air, Germany

Jul 31: Sittard Poppodium Volt, Netherlands

Aug 02: Jene F-Haus, Germany

Aug 03: Szekesfehervar Fezen Festival, Hungary

Aug 04: Munich Free & Easy Festival, Germany

Aug 05: Porta Westfalica FestivalKult, Germany

Aug 07: Wacken Festival, Germany

Aug 07: Koln Live Music Hall, Germany

Aug 09: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany

Aug 10: Josefov Brutal Assault Festival, Czech Republic

Aug 12: Graz Metal On The Hill, Austria

Aug 13: Frankfurt Zoom, Germany

Aug 14: Alcatraz Festival, Belgium

Aug 16: Cardiff Tramshed, UK

Aug 17: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Aug 18: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Aug 19: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Aug 20: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Aug 21: Rodatichi Zaxidfest, Ukraine

