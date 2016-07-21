News in brief: Steve Vai, Killswitch Engage, Ghost Inside, Papa Roach & more

Here is TeamRock’s roundup of all the news snippets from around the world of rock and metal on July 21, 2016. Compiled by our news team at TeamRock HQ. For today’s regular, more in-depth news stories, click the ‘News’ tab in the menu above.

The Ghost Inside’s Johnson clear of bone infection

The Ghost Inside guitarist Zach Johnson has revealed he’s not suffering from a bone infection, as previously feared.

Johnson is recovering from injuries sustained in last year’s fatal crash which resulted in the death of the driver of the band’s tour bus and the driver of the other vehicle involved.

Johnson says: “Just spoke with my doctor. My femur is not infected. Such a relief. It means I’ll be having another small surgery on it, but after these last few days nothing can effect my spirit.”

The Ghost Inside this week featured in a video which showed them returning to the stage together for the first time since the crash. They were given the Most Dedicated Fans prize at the Alternative Press Music Awards.

A photo posted by on

Papa Roach’s upcoming 9th album has ‘strong message’

Papa Roach bass player Tobin Esperance says the band’s upcoming ninth album carries a “strong message.”

The band hope to release the follow-up to 2015’s F.E.A.R early next year, with a new single to come later in 2016.

Esperance tells 99.7 The Blitz: “It has got a lot of energy. It’s old-school P-Roach to its truest form, and it’s also got an adventurous side to it. There’s a lot of surprises. There’s a lot of big beats. The message is strong.”

Papa Roach are putting plans in place for a 2017 tour with a mystery big-name co-headliner.

Steve Vai announces Passion And Warfare anniversary tour

Steve Vai has announced a North American tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his album Passion And Warfare.

So far 20 dates have been announced, with more to follow.

Vai says: “The enjoyment that the band is having and the audience response to the shows we are playing in Europe has taken us a bit by surprise.

“There is deep appreciation from us in having the opportunity to honour this record with this tour and we are smiling every moment of it.”

Steve Vai Passion And Warfare 25th Anniversary North American tour

Oct 08: Riverside Fox Performing Arts Center, CA

Oct 09: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Oct 11: San Diego House of Blues, CA

Oct 12: Ventura Majestic Ventura Theatre, CA

Oct 13: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Oct 14: Sacramento Ace of Spades, CA

Oct 16: Portland Revolution Hall, OR

Oct 17: Nanaimo The Port Theater, BC

Oct 18: Kelowna Kelowna Community Theatre, BC

Oct 19: Calgary Jack Singer Concert Hall, AB

Oct 21: Saskatoon O’Brian’s Event Centre, SK

Oct 22: Winnipeg Burton Cummings Theatre, MB

Oct 23: Burnsville Ames Center, MN

Oct 25: Northfield Hard Rock Live, OH

Oct 26: Milwaukee The Pabst Theater, WI

Oct 28: Grand Rapids The Orbit Room, MI

Oct 29: North Tonawanda Riviera Theater, NY

Oct 30: Kitchener Centre in the Square, ON

Nov 01: London Music Hall, ON

Nov 02: Ottawa Algonquin Commons Theatre, ON

Periphery stream Habitual Line-Stepper

Periphery have streamed another new track from upcoming album Periphery III: Select Difficulty.

Habitial Line-Stepper is the seventh song from the record to be made available after Prayer Position, The Way The News Goes, Marigold, Flatline, The Price Is Wrong and Remain Indoors.

Select Difficulty is released on July 22 (Friday) via Sumerian Records.

Killswitch Engage confirm 2017 Australia, New Zealand tour

Killswitch Engage have announced a five-date Australia and New Zealand tour for March of next year.

They’ll play one date in New Zealand and four in Australia, with Fallujah in support.

KSE say: “We can’t wait to see you in March on the Incarnate Down Under tour with our friends Fallujah.”

Killswitch Engage New Zealand/Australia tour 2017

Mar 01: Auckland Powerstation, New Zealand

Mar 03: Sydney Enmore Theatre, Australia

Mar 04: Brisbane Eatons Hill, Australia

Mar 07: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Mar 08: Perth Metro City, Australia