Trending

Devildriver recruit drummer D'Amond

By Metal Hammer  

Former Chimaira man replaces John Boecklin

null

Devildriver have snapped up Austin D’Amond as their new drummer to replace John Boecklin.

The band – fronted by Coal Chamber mainman Dez Fafara – split with Boecklin and guitarist Jeff Kendrick last year. Former Chimaira sticksman D’Amond says on Facebook that he has now joined Devildriver.

He says: “Ladies and gents, introducing the new drummer for Devildriver. Thanks everyone for all the support throughout my career. Without you all I would’ve never made it this far. I promise to give you all one hell of a performance. Keep shredding peeps. Dreams do come true.”

At the time of Boecklin and Kendrick’s departure, Fafara said Devildriver was on hiatus while he recorded a new Coal Chamber record. Devildriver are expected to make and release new music in 2016.

Their most recent album was 2013’s Winter Kills.

See more Metal Hammer news