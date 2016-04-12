Devildriver's Dez Fafara: I've cut out a lot of friends in the past year

Devildriver’s Dez Fafara admits he’s the happiest he’s ever been after he chose to remove “negative people” from his life.

The vocalist says shrinking his circle of friends inspired the band’s forthcoming record Trust No One – which he says is the most “honest” record he’s written.

Fafara tells SkullsNBones: “I don’t really know why, but in the last year or so I’ve really taken a look at the people in my life, and decided whether or not they need to be in my life. I’ve been through it all, and I’m by no means perfect, but at this point in my life, I know what type of people I want around me and my family.

“I’ve cut a ton of friends out of my life in the past year, and it’s all for the greater good. Whether it was because of their negative energy, or something else, I pushed a lot of people away, and my circle of friends has never been smaller than it is right now.

“At the same time, I’ve never been happier. Personally, musically, spiritually, I’ve never been as happy and stoked as I am right now.

He continues: “Trust No One is one of the most poignant records I’ve ever written lyrically. It’s not like Clouds Over California where people have to ask what the song is about. You read and hear these lyrics, and you’ll get it right away, and that’s what I wanted.

“Whether it’s about trust issues, vengeance, positivity, letting go, or whatever the case may be, these lyrics are as honest as they can be, and fans will hear it.

“These are the most honest lyrics I’ve ever shared with people – and it needed to happen. I’m a very private person in real life, but if these words can help someone open their eyes or heal in any way, I’ve done my job.

“Aggressive music has gotten me through the hardest times in life, so if DevilDriver can be that band for someone else, I’m all for it.”

DevilDriver have scheduled a series of US shows starting in Las Vegas on April 27, and will return to the UK in August as support for Ministry.

Trust No One will be released on May 13. It can be pre-ordered via the official website.

DevilDriver Trust No One tracklist

Testimony Of Truth Bad Deeds My Night Sky This Deception Above It All Daybreak Trust No One Feeling Ungodly Retribution For What It’s Worth

