Derek Sherinian launches video for soaring new solo single Empyrean Sky

Derek Sherinian has released a video for his new single Empyrean Sky.

It’s the first material taken from the Sons Of Apollo and Black Country Communion keyboardist’s solo album The Phoenix, which arrive on September 18 through InsideOut Music.

Sherinian is joined on Empyrean Sky by drummer Simon Phillips, guitarist Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal, bassist Jimmy Johnson and Armen Ra on theremin.

Speaking about his first solo release since 2011’s Oceana, Sherinian said: “I truly feel that this is my best solo record to date. Simon and I put a lot of energy into the writing, and I am grateful to all of the great players that contributed to this recording.”

Phillips also co-produced the record, with Sherinian saying working with him was “an amazing experience,” adding: “He's been a hero of mine for ages, ever since I heard him playing on albums with Jeff Beck and Michael Schenker. He is such an invaluable part of the way this new record has come out.”

Along with Bumblefoot, Johnson and Ra, The Phoenix also features contributions from Billy Sheehan, Joe Bonamassa, Zakk Wylde, Steve Vai and Megadeth’s Kiko Loureiro.

The Phoenix will feature a total of eight tracks, including a cover of Buddy Miles’ Them Changes. The album will be released as a limited edition Digipak CD, on 180gLP/CD and on digital and streaming platforms.

Derek Sherinian: The Phoenix

1. The Phoenix

2. Empyrean Sky

3. Clouds Of Ganymede

4. Dragonfly

5. Temple of Helios

6. Them Changes

7. Octopus Pedigree

8. Pesadelo