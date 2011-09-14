Derek Sherinian: Oceana

You can’t accuse Derek Sherinian of cashing in on his celebrity status with Black Country Communion; this is the keyboard man’s seventh solo album.

What BCC has done, though, is given him access to a stellar cast – like guest guitarists Steve Lukather, Steve Stevens, Tony MacAlpine, Doug Alrich and, er, Joe Bonamassa.

Sherinian wanted to get back to ‘vintage Jeff Beck’, and drummer and producer Simon Phillips (who has played with Beck, among many others) has had no trouble recreating the 70s heyday of jazz rock.

Naturally all the guitarists relish the chance to get down in Blow By Blow mode, but that leaves Sherinian like something of a guest on his own album. It’s not until the last couple of tracks that you discover his own take on the whole jazz rock thing.