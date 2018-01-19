Def Leppard and Journey announce massive 58-date North American tour

Def Leppard have announced a massive 58-date North American tour which will take place later this year.

Earlier today, the band released their entire back catalogue on streaming platforms for the first time and revealed plans for an 11-date Hysteria tour of the UK and Ireland for December.

But before returning to the UK, they’ll undertake a mammoth run of shows on the other side of the Atlantic – and they’ll be joined on the road by Journey.

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott tells Rolling Stone: “The fact that we’re touring with Journey, and it’s putting us into huge arenas like Madison Square Garden and stadiums, that is very special for us.

“It’s two iconic bands touring together. It makes it more of an event when the bill is all bands that people have heard of.

“We went out with a really good band called Tripping Daisy in 1996, but nobody cared. But when you have people like Cheap Trick, Poison, Heart or Journey, it makes for a better night for the people in the crowd. They come in and they know what they’re going to get.”

Find a list of Def Leppard and Journey’s 2018 tour dates below. Tickets will go on sale from February 3.

May 21: Hartford XL Center, CT

May 23: Albany Times Union Center, NY

May 25: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

May 26: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY

May 28: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH

May 30: Cincinnati U.S. Bank Arena, OH

Jun 01: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Jun 02: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Jun 05: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Jun 06: Knoxville Thompson-Boling Arena, TN

Jun 08: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jun 09: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Jun 11: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Jun 13: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jun 13: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Jun 16: Baltimore Royal Farms Arena, MD

Jul 01: Atlanta SunTrust Park, GA

Jul 03: Noblesville Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

Jul 04: Milwaukee Summerfest, WI

Jul 06: Memphis FedExForum, TN

Jul 07: North Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

Jul 09: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Jul 11: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY

Jul 13: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

Jul 14: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Jul 16: Wichita INTRUST Bank Arena, KS

Jul 18: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premiere Center, SD

Jul 19: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Jul 21: Denver Coors Field, CO

Jul 23: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

Jul 25: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Jul 27: Minneapolis Target Field, MN

Jul 28: Fargo Fargodome, ND

Aug 11: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 13: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Aug 15: Columbia Colonial Life Arena, SC

Aug 17: Ft Lauderdale BB&T Center, FL

Aug 18: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Aug 20: Birmingham Legacy Arena @ The BJCC, AL

Aug 22: Columbus Schottenstein Center, OH

Aug 24: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Aug 25: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Aug 27: New Orleans Smoothie King Center, LA

Aug 29: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Aug 31: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Sep 01: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Sep 05: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Sep 07: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Sep 08: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Sep 21: San Francisco AT&T Park, CA

Sep 23: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Sep 25: Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena, UT

Sep 26: Nampa Ford Idaho Center Arena, ID

Sep 28: Portland Moda Center, OR

Sep 29: Seattle Gorge Amphitheatre, WA

Oct 01: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Oct 04: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Oct 06: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

