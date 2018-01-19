Guns N’ Roses share North American tour recap video

Guns N’ Roses have shared a video looking back at their 2017 autumn North American tour.

The new video shows highlights from cities including Philadelphia, New York, Washington, Boston, Cleveland, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Houston, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Billboard report that the reactivated lineup’s Not In This Lifetime tour is the fourth biggest ever, grossing $475 million since it kicked off in 2016 – and it’s set to get even bigger when the band turn their attention to Europe this summer.

Earlier this month, guitarist Slash recalled his first reunion show with Guns N’ Roses and Axl Rose, calling it a “surreal” moment.

He added: “If you had talked to me 20 months ago, I would have said, ‘No fucking way. It’s never going to happen.’ But it did, and it was fucking awesome.

“There were these moments on stage where you sort of take stock of where you are at the moment and go, ‘Wow, this is a trip.’ There was something about this particular tour that didn’t take me back to the last tour in the 90s – it was completely unique in its own new thing. Same guys, same songs – but a whole different experience.”

Guns N’ Roses will headline this year’s Download festival in the UK and will play other dates across Europe this summer.

Find a full list of their live shows below.

Jun 03: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 06: Odense Dyrskueplausen, Denmark

Jun 09: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 12: Gelsenkirchen Veltins-Arena, Germany

Jun 18: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelane, Germany

Jun 26: Bordeaux Matmut Stadium, France

Jun 29: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Jul 05: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Netherlands

Jul 07: Leipzig Festwiese, Germany

Jul 09: Chorzoq Stadion Slaski, Poland

Jul 13: Moscow Spartak Otkritie, Russia

Jul 16: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia

Jul 19: Oslo Valle Hovin, Norway

Jul 21: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

