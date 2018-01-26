Def Leppard Hysteria tour tickets are now on sale. Find out how to buy them

This year, Def Leppard will embark on a mammoth tour where they’ll play their classic Hysteria album in full. It’s the album that sold over 25 million copies and spawned a series of classic singles including Animal, Pour Some Sugar On Me, Women, Love Bites, Armageddon It and Rocket.

Tickets go on sale for the UK dates today, and US tour tickets go on sale over the next few days.

In The US, Def Leppard will be supported by AOR legends Journey, famous for such hits as Don’t Stop Believin, Open Arms and Who’s Crying Now. The support band for the UK leg of the Hysteria tour will be Cheap Trick.

“It’s two iconic bands touring together,” says Leppard frontman Joe Elliott. “It makes it more of an event when the bill is all bands that people have heard of.”

Def Leppard 2018 UK and Ireland Hysteria tour dates

Dec 01: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Dec 02: Belfast SSE Arena, UK

Dec 04: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 06: London The O2, UK

Dec 08: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 09: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

Dec 11: Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena, UK

Dec 12: Manchester Arena, UK

Dec 14: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena, UK

Dec 15: Liverpool Echo Arena, UK

Dec 17: Birmingham Arena, UK

Dec 18: SSE Arena, London, UK

Def Leppard and Journey 2018 North American tour dates

May 21: Hartford XL Center, CT

May 23: Albany Times Union Center, NY

May 25: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

May 26: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY

May 28: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH

May 30: Cincinnati U.S. Bank Arena, OH

Jun 01: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Jun 02: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Jun 05: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Jun 06: Knoxville Thompson-Boling Arena, TN

Jun 08: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jun 09: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Jun 11: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Jun 13: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jun 13: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Jun 16: Baltimore Royal Farms Arena, MD

Jul 01: Atlanta SunTrust Park, GA

Jul 03: Noblesville Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

Jul 04: Milwaukee Summerfest, WI

Jul 06: Memphis FedExForum, TN

Jul 07: North Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

Jul 09: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Jul 11: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY

Jul 13: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

Jul 14: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Jul 16: Wichita INTRUST Bank Arena, KS

Jul 18: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premiere Center, SD

Jul 19: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Jul 21: Denver Coors Field, CO

Jul 23: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

Jul 25: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Jul 27: Minneapolis Target Field, MN

Jul 28: Fargo Fargodome, ND

Aug 11: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 13: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Aug 15: Columbia Colonial Life Arena, SC

Aug 17: Ft Lauderdale BB&T Center, FL

Aug 18: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Aug 20: Birmingham Legacy Arena @ The BJCC, AL

Aug 22: Columbus Schottenstein Center, OH

Aug 24: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Aug 25: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Aug 27: New Orleans Smoothie King Center, LA

Aug 29: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Aug 31: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Sep 01: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Sep 05: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Sep 07: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Sep 08: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Sep 21: San Francisco AT&T Park, CA

Sep 23: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Sep 25: Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena, UT

Sep 26: Nampa Ford Idaho Center Arena, ID

Sep 28: Portland Moda Center, OR

Sep 29: Seattle Gorge Amphitheatre, WA

Oct 01: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Oct 04: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Oct 06: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

