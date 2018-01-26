Def Leppard Hysteria tour tickets are now on sale. Find out how to buy them

This year, Def Leppard will embark on a mammoth tour where they’ll play their classic Hysteria album in full. It’s the album that sold over 25 million copies and spawned a series of classic singles including Animal, Pour Some Sugar On Me, Women, Love Bites, Armageddon It and Rocket.
Tickets go on sale for the UK dates today, and US tour tickets go on sale over the next few days.
- Buy Def Leppard Hysteria UK Tour Tickets (individual venue ticket links below)
- Buy Def Leppard Hysteria US Tour Tickets (individual venue ticket links below)
In The US, Def Leppard will be supported by AOR legends Journey, famous for such hits as Don’t Stop Believin, Open Arms and Who’s Crying Now. The support band for the UK leg of the Hysteria tour will be Cheap Trick.
“It’s two iconic bands touring together,” says Leppard frontman Joe Elliott. “It makes it more of an event when the bill is all bands that people have heard of.”
Def Leppard 2018 UK and Ireland Hysteria tour dates
Dec 01: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland — Buy Tickets
Dec 02: Belfast SSE Arena, UK — Buy Tickets
Dec 04: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK — Buy Tickets
Dec 06: London The O2, UK — Buy Tickets
Dec 08: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK — Buy Tickets
Dec 09: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK — Buy Tickets
Dec 11: Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena, UK — Buy Tickets
Dec 12: Manchester Arena, UK — Buy Tickets
Dec 14: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena, UK — Buy Tickets
Dec 15: Liverpool Echo Arena, UK — Buy Tickets
Dec 17: Birmingham Arena, UK — Buy Tickets
Dec 18: SSE Arena, London, UK — Buy Tickets
Def Leppard and Journey 2018 North American tour dates
May 21: Hartford XL Center, CT — Buy Tickets
May 23: Albany Times Union Center, NY — Buy Tickets
May 25: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA — Buy Tickets
May 26: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY — Buy Tickets
May 28: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH — Buy Tickets
May 30: Cincinnati U.S. Bank Arena, OH — Buy Tickets
Jun 01: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON — Buy Tickets
Jun 02: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA — Buy Tickets
Jun 05: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC — Buy Tickets
Jun 06: Knoxville Thompson-Boling Arena, TN — Buy Tickets
Jun 08: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA — Buy Tickets
Jun 09: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC — Buy Tickets
Jun 11: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA — Buy Tickets
Jun 13: New York Madison Square Garden, NY — Buy Tickets
Jun 13: Newark Prudential Center, NJ — Buy Tickets
Jun 16: Baltimore Royal Farms Arena, MD — Buy Tickets
Jul 01: Atlanta SunTrust Park, GA — Buy Tickets
Jul 03: Noblesville Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN — Buy Tickets
Jul 04: Milwaukee Summerfest, WI — Buy Tickets
Jul 06: Memphis FedExForum, TN — Buy Tickets
Jul 07: North Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR — Buy Tickets
Jul 09: Tulsa BOK Center, OK — Buy Tickets
Jul 11: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY — Buy Tickets
Jul 13: Detroit Comerica Park, MI — Buy Tickets
Jul 14: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL — Buy Tickets
Jul 16: Wichita INTRUST Bank Arena, KS — Buy Tickets
Jul 18: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premiere Center, SD — Buy Tickets
Jul 19: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE — Buy Tickets
Jul 21: Denver Coors Field, CO — Buy Tickets
Jul 23: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA — Buy Tickets
Jul 25: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO — Buy Tickets
Jul 27: Minneapolis Target Field, MN — Buy Tickets
Jul 28: Fargo Fargodome, ND — Buy Tickets
Aug 11: Boston Fenway Park, MA — Buy Tickets
Aug 13: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA — Buy Tickets
Aug 15: Columbia Colonial Life Arena, SC — Buy Tickets
Aug 17: Ft Lauderdale BB&T Center, FL — Buy Tickets
Aug 18: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL — Buy Tickets
Aug 20: Birmingham Legacy Arena @ The BJCC, AL — Buy Tickets
Aug 22: Columbus Schottenstein Center, OH — Buy Tickets
Aug 24: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO — Buy Tickets
Aug 25: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN — Buy Tickets
Aug 27: New Orleans Smoothie King Center, LA — Buy Tickets
Aug 29: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX — Buy Tickets
Aug 31: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX — Buy Tickets
Sep 01: Houston Toyota Center, TX — Buy Tickets
Sep 05: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM — Buy Tickets
Sep 07: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ — Buy Tickets
Sep 08: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV — Buy Tickets
Sep 21: San Francisco AT&T Park, CA — Buy Tickets
Sep 23: San Diego Petco Park, CA — Buy Tickets
Sep 25: Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena, UT — Buy Tickets
Sep 26: Nampa Ford Idaho Center Arena, ID — Buy Tickets
Sep 28: Portland Moda Center, OR — Buy Tickets
Sep 29: Seattle Gorge Amphitheatre, WA — Buy Tickets
Oct 01: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC — Buy Tickets
Oct 04: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA — Buy Tickets
Oct 06: Los Angeles The Forum, CA — Buy Tickets