Deep Purple announce rescheduled UK tour dates

Deep Purple have rescheduled their UK tour which was originally due to take place this year.

With the coronavirus pandemic throwing shows, tour and festivals into chaos, the band have been forced to move their shows in Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, London and Birmingham to October 2021.

All tickets purchased for the 2020 shows will be valid for the new dates, which can be found below. Deep Purple will be joined by special guests Blue Oyster Cult.

The new dates come after Deep Purple announced that their upcoming studio album Whoosh! was pushed back to August 7, with frontman Ian Gillan explaining: “For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction... well, not exactly in this case – more cause and effect, where the latter is often greater than the former.

“Distribution lines – the physical sales of CDs, vinyl, cassettes etc – and retail outlets are closed until The Dreaded Lurgy gets indigestion.

“Therefore, as there are still so many of us who love to hold a new record in our hands, and following advice from our magnificent label, we have decided to delay the release of Whoosh! until August.”

Deep Purple have shared two singles from the follow-up to 2017’s InFinite – Throw My Bones and Man Alive.

The band are also selling two t-shirts to help raise cash for their road crew. Both are available to purchase now.

Deep Purple 2021 rescheduled UK tour dates

Oct 02: Manchester Arena (Original date: October 2, 2020)

Oct 03: Leeds FD Arena (Original date: October 6, 2020)

Oct 05: Glasgow SSE Hydro (Original date: October 5, 2020)

Oct 07: London The O2 (Original date: October 3, 2020)

Oct 08: Birmingham Arena (Original date: October 8, 2020)

Deep Purple: Whoosh!

Deep Purple will return with their new album Whoosh! in August. It'll be the follow-up to 2017's InFinite and include the lead singles Throw My Bones and Man Alive.

(Image credit: earMusic)

1. Throw My Bones

2. Drop The Weapon

3. We're All The Same In The Dark

4. Nothing At All

5. No Need To Shout

6. Step By Step

7. What The What

8. The Long Way Round

9. The Power Of The Moon

10. Remission Possible

11. Man Alive

12. And The Address

13. Dancing In My Sleep