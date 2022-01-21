Damian Wilson and Steve Walsh guest on new LALU video for Paint The Sky

Arena frontman Damian Wilson and former Kansas singer Steve Walsh guest on the new single from French prog rocker LALU, Paint The Sky. You can watch the new lyric video for the eight-minute track below.

It's the title track of the third album from Vivien Lalu, which is released on January 21 through Frontiers Records. The track also features guest appearances from bassist Tony Franklin (The Firm), Stratovarius keyboard player Jens Johansson and Shadow Gallery's Gary Wehrkamp.

They join a star-studded cast of guests on Paint The Sky, that also features Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess, drummer Simon Phillips and Silent Skies pianist Vikram Shankar. You can see a full list of guests and tracklisitng and album artwork below.

Viven Lalu, the son of Noelle and Michel Lalu of 70s progressive act Polène, formed the band in 2014. LALU released their debut album Oniric Metal in. 2005 and followed it up with Atomic Ark in 2013, which saw the likes of Allan Holdsworth, Steve Vai and Virgil Donati all guest.

(Image credit: Frontiers Records)

Lalu: Paint The Sky

1. Reset To Preset

2. Won’t Rest Until The Heat Of The Earth Burns The Soles Of Our Feet Down To The Bone (ft. Jens Johansson)

3. Emotionalised

4. Paint The Sky (ft. Steve Walsh, Tony Franklin, Alessandro Del Vecchio, Jens Johansson, Gary Wehrkamp)

5. Witness To The World (ft. Marco Sfogli)

6. Lost In Conversation (ft. Jens Johansson)

7. Standing At The Gates Of Hell

8. The Chosen Ones (ft. Jordan Rudess, Simone Mularoni)

9. Sweet Asylum

10. We Are Strong

11. All Of The Lights (ft. Vikram Shankar)

12. Paint The Sky [Instrumental] (ft. Tony Franklin, Simon Phillips, Alex Argento)